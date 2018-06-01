Bryant Park’s Free Summer Movie Nights Lineup Revealed

New York City becomes a host of numerous outdoor events during the summer months. With the warm months fast approaching, Bryant Park Movie Nights series announced its 2018 lineup.

The free movie screenings will take place Wednesdays between July 18 and August 10, at sunset on the Lawn. The screenings will be met with Hester Street Fair food, which will be available for sale.

This year’s list of movies are:

June 18: The Breakfast Club

June 25: The Philadelphia Story

July 2: A League of Their Own

July 9: Little Miss Sunshine

July 16: Fried Green Tomatoes

July 23: The Princess Bride

July 30: When Harry Met Sally…

August 6: The Wiz

August 13: Thelma and Louise

August 20: The Terminator

