Bryant Park’s Free Summer Movie Nights Lineup Revealed

New York City becomes a host of numerous outdoor events during the summer months. With the warm months fast approaching, Bryant Park Movie Nights series announced its 2018 lineup.
The free movie screenings will take place Wednesdays between July 18 and August 10, at sunset on the Lawn. The screenings will be met with Hester Street Fair food, which will be available for sale.
This year’s list of movies are:
June 18: The Breakfast Club
June 25: The Philadelphia Story
July 2: A League of Their Own
July 9: Little Miss Sunshine
July 16: Fried Green Tomatoes
July 23: The Princess Bride
July 30: When Harry Met Sally…
August 6: The Wiz
August 13: Thelma and Louise
August 20: The Terminator