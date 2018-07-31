18-year-old Pamela Lara was brought to tears when she came home to find a handwritten note from her younger brother Bryan, who had recently discovered that the two were not full siblings. (Courtesy of @PamTina_ )

Two siblings from Houston are proving that family means more than blood.

Eighteen-year-old Pamela Lara was brought to tears when she came home to find a handwritten note from her younger brother who had recently discovered that the two were not full siblings.

Bryan Lara, 17, paired the emotional letter with an assortment of his sister’s favorite snacks as a demonstration of his love for her.

“I just wanted to let you know how much I love you. I don’t care what people say, you are always going to be my sister, my full blooded sister,” Bryan wrote. “I will always be there for you just like you always have been there for me. I love you. With love, your annoying brother.”

Although the news of being half-siblings came as shock to Bryan, Pamela herself had known for years.

Pamela told PEOPLE on Monday that she has known that her brother and sister were actually her half-siblings since she was just 9 years old and had chosen to keep it a secret.

“I was scared that I was going to be looked at differently by my siblings,” she explained to PEOPLE.

The letter she received from her brother proved otherwise.

“It brought him and I even closer.”



Pamela posted a photo of the note on Twitter on July 24 and it quickly went viral, as many had their hearts warmed by its sweet sentiment.