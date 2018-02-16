Actor Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, have found a new home on the Upper West Side a month after they parted with their spacious duplex on Central Park. The couple settled on a roughly 3,000-square-foot apartment at One West End that had an asking price of $7.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s significantly smaller than the 6,000-square-foot apartment they lived in on Central Park West; that apartment went to contract last month with an asking price of $17.75 million. John Gomes, one of the listing agents from Douglas Elliman, told the Wall Street Journal that the Willises were attracted to One West End’s service amenities, which include a spa, a 75-foot swimming pool, and a 12,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. One West End is near the West Side Highway, making it easier for the couple to drive up to their $9 million home in Bedford Hills.

