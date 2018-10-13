Brr: Chilly Night Expected to Be Coldest Since April - NBC New York
Brr: Chilly Night Expected to Be Coldest Since April

    Better grab an extra blanket. 

    Temperatures were expected to dip overnight to the lowest the region has felt since April, Storm Team 4 says. 

    That means about 46 degrees in the city and down to the 30s in the outlying north and suburbs, where patchy frost is possible, meteorologist Erica Grow said. 

    The sunshine should help warm things up on Sunday to the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. This is still below average for mid-October. 

    Some showers are possible Monday with a passing cold front, but the rest of the workweek appears dry and chilly.  

