Almost 300 EMS members were promoted Thursday by the FDNY, among them one man there to honor his sister and their family. Gaby Acevedo reports.

What to Know The brother of Yadira Arroyo will look to continue her heroic legacy with the FDNY after he graduated Thursday

Rosado was among almost 300 EMS members promoted by the FDNY, and he’ll be assigned to the same station and the same team as his sister

Rosado will now do all he can to live up to his sister’s reputation of compassion and duty, and will even get to wear her badge number, 2017

Joel Rosado was an emergency technician two years ago when his sister was run over and killed by a man who stole her ambulance.

Now he’ll be carrying on her legacy in the FDNY.

Rosado is the brother of Yadira Arroyo, who served with the FDNY for 14 years before she was killed while on duty in March 2017, and graduated on Thursday to join the department’s Emergency Medical Services.

“Big shoes to fill, very big shoes to fill,” Rosado said. “I’m shocked, I never thought I’d be with the best department in the world right now.”

The 32-year-old Rosado was among almost 300 EMS members promoted by the FDNY, and he’ll be in a familiar setting: He will be assigned to the same station and the same team as his sister, in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx.

Family members on hand at the ceremony were at times overcome with emotion. “It’s been a long time since we have allowed ourselves to feel so full of happiness,” said Alí Acevedo Hernández, Arroyo and Rosado’s aunt. “We are still grieving over the death of Yadi.”

Rosado will now do everything he can to live up to his sister’s reputation of compassion and duty — and he will even get to wear her badge number, 2017.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here,” said Rosado. “I don’t know where I would be right now.”