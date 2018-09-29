Brother Taken Into Custody After 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Brooklyn Courtyard: Police - NBC New York
Brother Taken Into Custody After 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Brooklyn Courtyard: Police

Police found the little boy unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard outside his home, the NYPD said

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A 4-year-old boy’s brother was taken into custody after the child was found dead in the courtyard outside his home, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the little boy, Shimron Smith, unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard outside his home on Nostrand Avenue, between Avenues J and K in East Midwood, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    Smith’s 20-year-old brother, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody, the NYPD said.

    The investigation is ongoing.

