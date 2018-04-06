NY Man Stabs Brother With Butcher Knife at Priest's House: Police - NBC New York
NY Man Stabs Brother With Butcher Knife at Priest's House: Police

By Ken Buffa

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    A 25-year-old man is in custody after he stabbed his brother with a butcher knife in front of a Catholic priest’s house Thursday night, according to authorities.

    Police in Rye said the outbreak of violence came after the man got into an argument with his siblings at their home on Milton Road about 9 p.m.

    “Our suspect was displaying some type of erratic behavior,” said Michael Corcoran Jr., the Rye commissioner of public safety. “And I think the victim and the other brother were just trying to get control of him.”

    Authorities said the man ran from their house at some point; his brothers followed him until they got to the home of a priest at Resurrection Church. Police added that the priest was looking on as the 25-year-old picked up a butcher knife and stabbed his 27-year-old sibling.

    “This is just an unfortunate incident between family members,” said Corcoran. “It can happen anywhere.”

    The 27-year-old is expected to survive, and it’s not clear what, if any, charges the 25-year-old will face in the case.

