Man Shoots, Kills Teenage Brother in Front of Cops on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Man Shoots, Kills Teenage Brother in Front of Cops on Long Island: Police

Suffolk County police say Devontay Robert, 17, was sitting in the passenger seat of parked car when his brother Dimitri got in and shot him

Published 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Suffolk County police say Devontay Robert, 17, was sitting in the passenger seat of parked car when his brother Dimitri got in and shot him

    • The motive behind the shooting wasn't immediately clear

    A 27-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed his own teenage brother in front of Long Island police officers.

    Suffolk County police say they were responding to a 911 call of a man who was threatening family members on Judith Drive in Gordon Heights around 5:35 p.m. Tueday. That's when they found Devontay Robert, 17, sitting in the passenger seat of parked car. 

    Devontay's brother, Dimitri Robert, then got in the car and shot the teen, according to police. Devontay was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The motive behind the shooting wasn't immediately clear. Dimitri was subsequently arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

    He's expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday.

