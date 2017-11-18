Brooklyn Woman Struck, Killed by SUV in New Jersey: Police - NBC New York
Brooklyn Woman Struck, Killed by SUV in New Jersey: Police

    A 69-year-old woman was struck and killed while she walked across a New Jersey street, police said. 

    Janina Grzelczak, of Brooklyn, walking across Washington Road in Sayreville when she was struck by a Ford Explorer on Friday evening, police said. She was crossing mid-block instead of using the crosswalk, police said. 

    Grzelczak was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy where she was pronounced dead. 

    The driver, a 34-year-old Sayreville resident, hasn't been charged. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Bartlinski of the Sayreville Police Department at (732) 525-5431 or Detective Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4054.

