Robbers Follow NYC Woman Home, Stab Her in the Back: Police

A Brooklyn woman coming home to her apartment was followed by two men who tried to rob her, then stabbed her when she tried to get away, police say. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 24 minutes ago)

What to Know A 53-year-old woman was stabbed in the back as she returned home

Two men followed her into her Brooklyn apartment building and tried to rob her

The woman struggled to break free and one of the men stabbed her in the back, police say

A Brooklyn woman coming home to her apartment was followed by two men who tried to rob her, then stabbed her when she tried to get away, police say.

The NYPD was still searching for the two attackers Sunday night, when they released surveillance video showing the suspects in the attack last Monday.

Police say the 53-year-old woman was in the hallway of her East New York apartment building near Hegeman Avenue when the men pounced.

As the woman approached her apartment, one of the men grabbed her from behind, took out a knife and demanded money, according to police.

The woman struggled to free herself and the man stabbed her in the back before running off with the other suspect, police said.

The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

After hearing about the robbery, neighbors said they hope the violence ends.

"That could’ve been their mother or their grandmother getting robbed," Sunshine Davis said. "We need to stick together instead of robbing each other."



