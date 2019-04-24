What to Know An 88-year-old woman used her Life Alert to call for help after a man allegedly dragged her into her basement and tried to rape her

An 88-year-old woman used her Life Alert to call for help after a man allegedly dragged her into her basement and tried to rape her, law enforcement sources say.

EMS responding to a Life Alert found the woman in the basement of her building in East New York in Brooklyn around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sources.

The sources said a man the woman knew knocked on her door and choked her after she let him in.

The man then allegedly dragged her into the basement, tied her hands and gagged her before trying to rape her, the sources said.

Law enforcement said a suspect was taken into custody after the alleged attack.

The woman suffered a contusion to her face and head, but is expected to be OK physically, according to the sources.