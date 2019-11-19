2 Girls Wanted in Wild NYC Vaping Theft Caught on Camera

Surveillance video shows the worker struggling with the suspects. One then shoves him and leaps over the counter while the other goes behind the counter and snatches the packs. (Published 35 minutes ago)

What to Know Cops are looking for two girls who started brawling with a convenience store employee in Brooklyn and stole some mini vaping packs

The wild fight was caught on camera; one girl is seen shoving the worker, then leaping over the counter as the other runs behind it

The employee wasn't seriously hurt and refused medical attention; anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for two teenage girls or young women in connection with a wild vaping mini pack theft at a Brooklyn convenience store -- a heist that involved both brawling with a male employee and leaping over the counter to get the items.

Cops say the 51-year-old employee at the Seven Day Convenience Store on Kings Highway confronted one of the girls around 8:30 a.m. a week ago when he saw her try to take merchandise without paying. An all out brawl ensued.

Surveillance video shows the worker struggling with both of the suspects. One then shoves him and leaps over the counter, her feet flying up behind her, while the other goes behind the counter and snatches the vaping mini packs.

Both suspects then run out of the store.

The employee wasn't seriously hurt and refused medical attention at the scene. Anyone with information on the girls is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.