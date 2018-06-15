What to Know A man allegedly tried to snatch a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it from the child's mother in Brooklyn Wednesday night

The suspect said, "Give me your baby!" before trying to grab the stroller, authorities say; the mother screamed

The child's father wasn't far off and came running over; they struggled, then the suspect ran -- dad chased him and they ran into a cop

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a toddler's stroller from a 32-year-old mother as she stood at a Brooklyn intersection earlier this week.

Police say the woman's 2-year-old son was sitting in the stroller as they paused for the light at Plaza Street and Eastern Parkway around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Matthew Waly, allegedly ran up to them and tried to take the stroller. According to PIX11, he said, "Give me your baby!"

The mother screamed. The baby's father was nearby and ran over, struggling with Waly for a time before Waly ran off, according to court records and published reports. The father ran after him, then they ran into a cop and Waly was taken into custody, according to The New York Post.

No one was hurt. Waly faces charges of attempted kidnapping and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The Post reports Waly told investigators he only wanted to play with the child. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.