Husband, Wife Found Stabbed to Death at Brooklyn Home: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Husband, Wife Found Stabbed to Death at Brooklyn Home: NYPD

By Michael George

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A husband and his wife were discovered stabbed to death inside their Brooklyn home on Wednesday evening, police say

    • 65-year-old Stephenson Bonaparte was found dead in front of his home in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens while Hazel Brown ,59, was found in inside

    • No arrests have been made in the case and investigators urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips

    A husband and wife were found stabbed to death at a Brooklyn home Wednesday evening, according to police. 

    The NYPD said police responding to a robbery call about 6:45 p.m. found 65-year-old Stephenson Bonaparte stabbed to death in front of his home on Winthrop Street between Rogers and Nostrand avenues in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens.

    When authorities went inside, they found his wife, 59-year-old Hazel Brown, dead with stab wounds. 

    A neighbor who was on a walk at the time told News 4 that she saw Bonaparte unconscious on the front yard, with groceries strewn about on the ground. Another person was attempting to take his pulse, she said. 

    Rob Ordonez

    "He wasn't moving," she said. "The person who found him was trying to take his pulse and I said, 'Well, you're not a doctor, so you better call an ambulance or call 911."

    No arrests have been made in the case. 

    Anyone with information about the killings should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

