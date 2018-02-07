Husband, Wife Found Stabbed to Death at Brooklyn Home: NYPD

A husband and wife were found stabbed to death at a Brooklyn home, according to police. Michael George reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

A husband and wife were found stabbed to death at a Brooklyn home Wednesday evening, according to police.

The NYPD said police responding to a robbery call about 6:45 p.m. found 65-year-old Stephenson Bonaparte stabbed to death in front of his home on Winthrop Street between Rogers and Nostrand avenues in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens.

When authorities went inside, they found his wife, 59-year-old Hazel Brown, dead with stab wounds.

A neighbor who was on a walk at the time told News 4 that she saw Bonaparte unconscious on the front yard, with groceries strewn about on the ground. Another person was attempting to take his pulse, she said.

"He wasn't moving," she said. "The person who found him was trying to take his pulse and I said, 'Well, you're not a doctor, so you better call an ambulance or call 911."

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the killings should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.