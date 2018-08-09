What to Know A 12-year-old Brooklyn girl and her nine-year-old brother have been missing since they left home Wednesday morning

A 12-year-old Brooklyn girl and her nine-year-old brother have been missing since they left home Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Lala Washington and Andrew Hillard, who live in Brownsville, were last seen heading to a food program across the street from their home around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Lala, who weighs 105 pounds and stands at 5-foot-3, was wearing blue jeans and purple shoes at the time, and Andrew, who is 100 pounds and stands at 5-foot-1, was wearing black pants and white sneakers.

Neither of them has ever run away before, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.