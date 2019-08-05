What to Know Four people were transported to the hospital following a shooting in Brooklyn early Monday

Police say their injuries were not life-threatening

It was unclear whether a suspect has been arrested

At least four people were injured in an early morning shooting in Brooklyn on Monday.

Videos from the Citizen App show large police response and several emergency medical services vehicles on Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights around 2 a.m. The conditions of the victims weren't immediately clear but EMS officials say the injuries were not life-threatening.

It was unclear whether a suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred only two miles north of a Brownsville neighborhood where another shooting last month killed one person and injured 11 others.

Local leaders and advocacy groups have rallied against gun violence in the neighborhood as police continued their search for the suspects.