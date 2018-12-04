NYPD: 2 Men Shot, One of Them Fatally, on Brooklyn Street - NBC New York
NYPD: 2 Men Shot, One of Them Fatally, on Brooklyn Street

Published 2 hours ago

    Two men were shot, one of them fatally, on a Brooklyn street after an apparent dispute with another person who fled the scene, police said. 

    Police said officers were called to Marcus Garvey and Pulaski Street in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood at around 2:15 p.m. One of the victims, who had been shot in the neck, was transported to Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.

    The other victim, who's 22 years old, remains in stable condition at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. 

    Police are searching for the suspect. 

