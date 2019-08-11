What to Know A Brooklyn resident who allegedly sprayed a Hasidic man with an unknown substance and made anti-Semitic remarks has been arrested

Police say the attack happened in Crown Heights around 7 p.m. on Friday

The alleged attacker was charged with harassment, hate-crime assault and criminal possession of a weapon

A Brooklyn resident who allegedly sprayed a Hasidic man with an unknown substance and made anti-Semitic remarks has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, the NYPD said.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was on Carroll Street, between Troy and Schenectady avenues, in Crown Heights around 7 p.m. on Friday when Kenya Dean 39, allegedly started arguing with him.

At some point during the argument, Dean allegedly broke a glass bottle, made anti-Semitic remarks, and approached the Hasidic man and sprayed him with an unknown substance, leaving him in pain, according to police.

Dean also allegedly struck a 62-year-old man who witnessed the attack with a stick, leaving him with minor injuries, police said.

Dean was arrested and charged with harassment, hate-crime assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Aug. 9 incident, according to police.

Attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.