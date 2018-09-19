Ashley Bellman checks out a new immersive theater experience "Stars in the Night" that takes audiences on a journey through Dumbo, Brooklyn. (Published 6 hours ago)

What to Know “Stars in the Night” is an immersive theater experience that takes audience members through the streets as they perform

Over an hour and a half, groups of 12 are taken through Dumbo, Brooklyn, where they interact with the actors

Tickets are on sale now through October 14th.

Anything could happen while walking the streets of New York at night.

That's the premise of a brand new theater production in Brooklyn that uses the streets, the shops and all the little treasures in between as the backdrop for its performance.

Straight from success in Los Angeles, “Stars in the Night” is an immersive theater experience that steps off the stage to bring a whole new meaning to “interactive.”

Right from the start, audience groups of 12 who meet in a park are told to look for a “man in an orange tie.” From there the group is taken on an hour and a half whirlwind adventure led by characters who appear -- seemingly out of nowhere -- to take you from one Brooklyn building to the next.

The piece as a whole is a story of “love, loss, and life,” co-creative director Nathan Keyes says. He said the actors treat the audience members like they themselves are part of the performance.

To figure out how the story ends, you’ll have to go see it for yourself. Tickets are on sale now through October 14th. Check out the video above for more information.