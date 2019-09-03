What to Know A young player for the Brooklyn Nets has been arrested after an alleged domestic abuse incident involving his girlfriend, police said

Cops said Rodions Kurucs was arrested June 27 after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the neck, throwing her on a bed and slapping her

The Nets selected Kurucs in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft with the 40th overall pick, and started 43 games last season

Police said that small forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested on June 27th after the dispute.

Details were limited, but the 21-year-old Kurucs grabbed his girlfriend by the neck before throwing her onto a bed and slapping her, police said. He has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.

Police said that the 32-year-old woman claims the NBA player grabbed her after a verbal dispute.

After his arrest, the Nets said they were “assisting the League Office” as they begin to gather more information. “The Nets organization takes allegations of this nature with extreme seriousness,” the statement read. “While the investigation is underway and as we continue to learn more, we will refrain from commenting further.”

The Nets selected Kurucs in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft with the 40th overall pick. He played in 63 games last year, starting 46 of them including three of the playoff games. He averaged almost nine points and four rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.

The Latvian-born player turned himself in on Tuesday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. He's due back in court Oct. 21.