Brooklyn Nets' New Home Court Design Pays Homage to Borough's 'Grit and Determination'

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The Brooklyn Nets unveiled a new home court at the Barclays Center ahead of the 2019-2020 season

    • The redesign pays homage to distinct characteristics and the history of the borough

    • This is the first full redesign since the Nets moved to Barclays Center in 2012

    The Brooklyn Nets unveiled a new home court at the Barclays Center ahead of the 2019-2020 season that pays homage to distinct characteristics of the borough.

    According to the organization, the colors of the floor – weathered wood and concrete gray – resemble numerous playground courts found throughout the borough as well as the brownstone-lined streets and industrial history.

    “The palette engrains the grit and determination of the borough into the team’s playing surface,” according to BSE Global, the parent company which operates the Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets.

    The center court displays the Nets’ iconic Brooklyn “B” logo without the city and state wordmarks and enlarged for visual impact, while the baselines display “Brooklyn Nets” in typeface inspired by subway signage. There is also a subway tile pattern running across the perimeter.

    This is the first full redesign since the Nets moved to Barclays Center in 2012.

