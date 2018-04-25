NYC Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Contact With Student

A Brooklyn teacher has been accused of having sexual contact with a teen student in a school bathroom. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A Brooklyn math teacher is accused of having sexual conduct with a student twice inside a bathroom at the school where he worked

Andre Braddy, 34, is charged with criminal sex act, act in a manner injurious to a child and sex abuse, police say

The DOE said the allegations are 'deeply disturbing' and 'have no place in our schools;' attorney information for Braddy wasn't available

A 34-year-old math teacher in Brooklyn is accused of having sexual contact with a teen student inside a bathroom at the school where he worked.

Andre Braddy was arrested Wednesday at Lenox Academy in Canarsie after the student’s mother found incriminating pictures on his cell phone, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York. Braddy allegedly made sexual contact with the 14-year-old student two different times.

Meanwhile, neighbors who know Braddy were in disbelief when they heard about the allegations.

“This is shocking to me,” Henry Christian of Crown Heights said. “I see him all the time. He’s a well-respected gentleman. I didn’t think that would be anything that he would be associated with.”

Braddy is charged with criminal sex act, act in a manner injurious to a child and sex abuse, police said. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Department of Education released a statement saying the allegations are “deeply disturbing” and “have no place in our schools.”

“He was immediately removed from the school,” the statement said. “He will remain away from students pending the outcome of the investigation and we will pursue his removal from payroll as soon as legally possible.”