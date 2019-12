Law enforcement sources say Oliver Askia, 25, was shot in the chest outside of the Krystal Bar and Lounge.

New York City police are searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting Saturday night in the Bronx.

Law enforcement sources say Oliver Askia, 25, was shot in the chest outside of the Krystal Bar and Lounge.

Askia, from Brooklyn, was taken a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources say.

The gunman is not believed to be known to the victim, sources say.

Police say he had no history of any arrests.