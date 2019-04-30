What to Know Ruslan Baimov will serve at least 20 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend and fatally slitting her friend's throat.

Baimov entered the Seagate apartment by pushing in an air conditioning unit, and was found holding his ex's friend at knifepoint.

He slit the friend's throat, then raped his ex-girlfriend as her 11-year-old daughter hid in a bedroom.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the Ruslan Baimov's sentencing Tuesday.

Baimov pleaded guilty earlier in the month to the October 2017 attack, which occurred as his ex's 11-year-old daughter hid in a bedroom, according to prosecutors.

Baimov entered his former girlfriend's Seagate apartment around midnight on Oct. 29, 2017 by pushing in an air conditioning unit, according to investigators. The victim, who had recently ended their relationship, discovered Baimov in kitchen holding a knife to her visiting friend, Larysa Saad.

The 42-year-old Baimov then slit Saad's throat, leaving her bleeding for hours, before cutting his ex-girlfriend's clothes. During the attack, he ran the knife up and down her body, leaving a laceration on her leg and then raped her, according to prosecutors.

“This was a terrifying attack that left an innocent woman dead, another woman brutally assaulted and a child forever traumatized," said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "Today’s lengthy prison sentence is a step toward justice for the victims in this case.”

Saad was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, but died from her injuries a week later on Nov. 7, 2017.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent DelGiudice sentenced Baimove to 20 years to life in prison.