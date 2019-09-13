A Brooklyn man was sentenced to five months in jail for tricking his 85-year-old neighbor into signing away the deed to his home after spending several months being paid by the victim's family to help out around the house, the district attorney said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says 29-year-old Jordan Horsford, who was known for doing odd jobs around the neighborhood on Barbey Street, began helping his elderly neighbor by carrying his wheelchair or getting him in and out of the vehicle.

Horsford was paid by the man's family for each task and by April 2017, the family was paying him $400 a week to accept the victim's Meals on Wheels deliveries, set up his food, make sure he take his medication and check up on him, according to officials.

Months passed and Horsford told the man that he risked losing his home if he did not sign a document and had the document notarized by a notary, unbeknownst to him that he was signing away the rights to his home − so he did.

But another document needed to be notarized and the notary refused, prompting Horsford to fake the signature, according to the district attorney's office.

After Horsford transferred the home to his name, he immediately tried to sell the house but a title company who suspected foul play refused to insure the home and reached out to the victim's family.

The 85-year-old's daughter also noticed a letter from the Department of Finance about the property and notified the department about the fraud.

Horsford pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny in June and the deed's transfer has been nullified, officials said.

"I urge seniors and their family members to protect their homes, especially as property values continue to rise in Brooklyn, by taking care not to sign any documents pertaining to their properties without the advice of a reputable attorney," Gonzalez said in a statement.