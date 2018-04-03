What to Know A Brooklyn man was accused of posing as a U.S immigration agent on Tuesday

A Brooklyn man was accused of posing as a U.S Immigration agent on Tuesday.

Leroy Quammie, a 48-year-old Flatbush resident, was charged with one count of scheming to defraud and two counts of grand larceny, after allegedly posing as a U.S Immigration agent and stealing $7,000 from two women seeking immigration-related services.

"We will not allow scammers to exploit the circumstances of vulnerable people in Brooklyn, regardless of their immigration status,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, a 49-year-old woman gave Quammie $4,000 for immigration papers.

Separately, a 50-year-old woman gave Quammie $3,000 while trying to obtain Green Cards and working papers for her relatives.

After the money transfers were completed, Quammie allegedly stopped communicating with both women.

Quammie was arrested in Philadelphia last month and was extradited to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

He is set to return to court on June 15 and faces up to seven years in prison.

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available.