Brooklyn Man Charged With Stealing Money By Posing as a U.S Immigration Agent - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Brooklyn Man Charged With Stealing Money By Posing as a U.S Immigration Agent

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brooklyn Man Charged With Stealing Money By Posing as a U.S Immigration Agent

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn man was accused of posing as a U.S immigration agent on Tuesday

    • The Flatbush resident was charged with one count of scheme to defraud and two counts of grand larceny

    • He is set to return to court on June 15 and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted

    A Brooklyn man was accused of posing as a U.S Immigration agent on Tuesday.

    Leroy Quammie, a 48-year-old Flatbush resident, was charged with one count of scheming to defraud and two counts of grand larceny, after allegedly posing as a U.S Immigration agent and stealing $7,000 from two women seeking immigration-related services.

    "We will not allow scammers to exploit the circumstances of vulnerable people in Brooklyn, regardless of their immigration status,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

    According to Gonzalez, a 49-year-old woman gave Quammie $4,000 for immigration papers.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images for Citi

    Separately, a 50-year-old woman gave Quammie $3,000 while trying to obtain Green Cards and working papers for her relatives.

    After the money transfers were completed, Quammie allegedly stopped communicating with both women.

    Quammie was arrested in Philadelphia last month and was extradited to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

    He is set to return to court on June 15 and faces up to seven years in prison.

    Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us