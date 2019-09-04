Brooklyn Man Accused of Being ISIS Sniper, Training Others to Use Weapons: DOJ - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Hurricane Dorian's Path Live
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Brooklyn Man Accused of Being ISIS Sniper, Training Others to Use Weapons: DOJ

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brooklyn Man Accused of Being ISIS Sniper, Training Others to Use Weapons: DOJ

    What to Know

    • Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 43, a U.S. citizen born in Kazakhstan who resided in Bay Ridge is accused of being a sniper for ISIS

    • He faces a five-count indictment for allegedly conspiring to provide material support to ISIS as well as obstruction of justice

    • Authorities said he also tried to recruit another person to travel from the U.S. to Syria to fight for ISIS

    A Brooklyn man has been accused of being a sniper for a militant organization and training other ISIS recruits to use weapons, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

    Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 43, a U.S. citizen born in Kazakhstan who resided in Bay Ridge, faces a five-count indictment for allegedly conspiring to provide material support to ISIS as well as obstruction of justice. 

    Asainov allegedly traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, in December 2013 and gained entry into Syria where he joined ISIS and became a sniper for the terrorist organization, according to the Department of Justice. He slowly rose through the ranks and became a trainer for other recruits.

    Authorities said he also tried to recruit another person to travel from the U.S. to Syria to fight for ISIS.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    In March 2015, Asainov allegedly asked an informant to send him $2,800 to buy a scope for his rifle. He also sent that individual photographs of himself holding an assault rifle, officials said.

    "Asainov messaged one individual, exclaiming in reference to ISIS, “we are the worst terrorist organization in the world that has ever existed,' and added that he wished to die on the battlefield," the United States Attorney Eastern District of New York said in a release.

    His arraignment has not been schedule. If convicted, Asainov faces life in prison.

    Queens Man Arrested in Connection to ISIS Terror Plot

    [NY] Queens Man Arrested in Connection to ISIS Terror Plot

    The teen allegedly exchanged texts with an undercover agent about wanting to carry out a knife attack in the name of ISIS in Queens. NBC 4 New York’s Michael George reports.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us