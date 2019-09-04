What to Know Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 43, a U.S. citizen born in Kazakhstan who resided in Bay Ridge is accused of being a sniper for ISIS

He faces a five-count indictment for allegedly conspiring to provide material support to ISIS as well as obstruction of justice

Authorities said he also tried to recruit another person to travel from the U.S. to Syria to fight for ISIS

A Brooklyn man has been accused of being a sniper for a militant organization and training other ISIS recruits to use weapons, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 43, a U.S. citizen born in Kazakhstan who resided in Bay Ridge, faces a five-count indictment for allegedly conspiring to provide material support to ISIS as well as obstruction of justice.

Asainov allegedly traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, in December 2013 and gained entry into Syria where he joined ISIS and became a sniper for the terrorist organization, according to the Department of Justice. He slowly rose through the ranks and became a trainer for other recruits.

Authorities said he also tried to recruit another person to travel from the U.S. to Syria to fight for ISIS.

In March 2015, Asainov allegedly asked an informant to send him $2,800 to buy a scope for his rifle. He also sent that individual photographs of himself holding an assault rifle, officials said.

"Asainov messaged one individual, exclaiming in reference to ISIS, “we are the worst terrorist organization in the world that has ever existed,' and added that he wished to die on the battlefield," the United States Attorney Eastern District of New York said in a release.

His arraignment has not been schedule. If convicted, Asainov faces life in prison.

