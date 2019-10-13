Brooklyn Intruder Arrested, Charged With Attempted Rape: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Brooklyn Intruder Arrested, Charged With Attempted Rape: NYPD

The woman told police she fought off an intruder after she woke up and found him in her bed

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn man who allegedly broke into a woman's home and tried to rape her has been arrested, the NYPD said

    • The women inside fought off the intruder after she woke up and found him in her bed, officials say

    • The NYPD says the man faces charges of attempted rape, sex abuse, burglary and forcible touching

    A Brooklyn man who allegedly broke into a woman's home and tried to rape her has been arrested, the NYPD said.

    A Williamsburg woman told police she fought off an intruder after she woke up early Friday morning and found him in her bed.

    The woman's roommate heard her screams and came running into the woman's room, according to police. That's when the intruder fled the apartment, the NYPD said. 

    Police on Saturday said Akijah Hall, 24, was arrested and charged with attempted rape, sex abuse, burglary and forcible touching in connection with the incident. 

    Hall allegedly broke into the Williamsburg residence around 5 a.m. Friday, the NYPD says. 

    The woman did not have any life-threatening injuries following the incident.

    Police spent the Friday gathering evidence to try to figure out how the man got into the apartment.

    Hall was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Friday, police said. 

