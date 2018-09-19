What to Know Jonathan Deutsch, a teacher at Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Brooklyn, has been arrested on child porn charges

Deutsch allegedly used Facebook to solicit sexually explicit hpotos and videos from dozens of children as young as 10 years old

The teacher could face at least 15 years in prison if he's convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn high school teacher allegedly used Facebook to solicit sexually explicit photos and videos from dozens of children as young as 10 years old, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.

Jonathan Deutsch, 34, who teaches at Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Wednesday, the attorney’s office said.

Deutsch allegedly started reaching out to minors on Facebook around January 2017, according to the attorney’s office, telling them he was a teacher “as part of his broader effort to groom [them] for sexual exploitation.”

The teacher sent messages to hundreds of Facebook users who appeared to be minors, and had sexual conversations with at least 45 users, the attorney’s office said.

He also asked for and received sexually explicit images or videos from at least four of the users, who ranged in age from 10 to 16, the office added.

“Deutsch often instructed minors to perform sexually explicit acts and to send him videos and photos of those acts,” the office said. “Deutsch also sent minors sexual photos that he represented to be of himself.”

The teacher could face at least 15 years in prison if he's convicted, according to the attorney’s office.

Deutsch’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

A spokesman for the city’s Department of Education didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.