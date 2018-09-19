Brooklyn High School Teacher Allegedly Used Facebook to Target Dozens of Kids in Child Porn Scheme, Prosecutor Says - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Brooklyn High School Teacher Allegedly Used Facebook to Target Dozens of Kids in Child Porn Scheme, Prosecutor Says

Jonathan Deutsch allegedly asked for and received sexually explicit images or videos from at least four Facebook users, who ranged in age from 10 to 16

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brooklyn High School Teacher Allegedly Used Facebook to Target Dozens of Kids in Child Porn Scheme, Prosecutor Says
    Shutterstock / maroke

    What to Know

    • Jonathan Deutsch, a teacher at Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Brooklyn, has been arrested on child porn charges

    • Deutsch allegedly used Facebook to solicit sexually explicit hpotos and videos from dozens of children as young as 10 years old

    • The teacher could face at least 15 years in prison if he's convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn

    A Brooklyn high school teacher allegedly used Facebook to solicit sexually explicit photos and videos from dozens of children as young as 10 years old, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.

    Jonathan Deutsch, 34, who teaches at Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Wednesday, the attorney’s office said.

    Deutsch allegedly started reaching out to minors on Facebook around January 2017, according to the attorney’s office, telling them he was a teacher “as part of his broader effort to groom [them] for sexual exploitation.”

    The teacher sent messages to hundreds of Facebook users who appeared to be minors, and had sexual conversations with at least 45 users, the attorney’s office said.

    Top News: North, South Korean Leaders Meet in Pyongyang

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Korean Leaders Meet in Pyongyang, Agree on Provisional Nuke Site Deal
    Getty Images

    He also asked for and received sexually explicit images or videos from at least four of the users, who ranged in age from 10 to 16, the office added.

    “Deutsch often instructed minors to perform sexually explicit acts and to send him videos and photos of those acts,” the office said. “Deutsch also sent minors sexual photos that he represented to be of himself.”

    The teacher could face at least 15 years in prison if he's convicted, according to the attorney’s office.

    Deutsch’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

    A spokesman for the city’s Department of Education didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us