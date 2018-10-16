A Brooklyn school which has committed to brightening its walls with more than a hundred pieces of art says the colorful project is also brightening the prospects of some of its students.

Bushwick’s EBC Public Service High School is not your average high school. Instead of being painted the familiar off-white, the school is covered in art. On the inside walls, on the outside walls, on all four floors of the school — 102 pieces of art and counting.

“If you’ve looked at progress reports from the time we started—which I guess it might be hard to draw some causality from—but when you look at when the art started to now, suspensions went down, attendance went up, and graduation rates changed,” school principal Shawn Brown says.

Scroll down to see some of the murals, and read the story of how this school become a community art hub.