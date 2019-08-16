File photo of a tour of Brooklyn Grange's farm at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The largest rooftop farm in New York City will be open to the public for the first time on Sunday.

Brooklyn Grange's third urban farm sits on top of the Liberty View Industrial Plaza in Sunset Park and it's expected to grow tens of thousands of pounds of vegetables and fruits, according to the farming company.

Sunday's free event is expected to feature a farmers market, tours, live music and free compost from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For New Yorkers who are desperate for green space, Brooklyn Grange says its newest farm will open to the public every Sunday through October.

The company has two other rooftop farms in Long Island City and Greenpoint. Those locations also have weekly farmers markets, tours and educational workshops to teach young people about agriculture.