Thirteen people were taken to Brooklyn hospitals after a crash in Brooklyn sent a car careening onto a sidewalk, fire officials said.

The FDNY says it got the call about the crash at Farragut Road and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush about 8:45 p.m.

It's not clear what led to the crash, but images posted to social media and the Citizen crime reporting app showed heavy police presence at the scene and a badly mangled car.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area if possible.