NYPD: Car Thief Takes Off in Running SUV With 3 Kids Inside - NBC New York
NYPD: Car Thief Takes Off in Running SUV With 3 Kids Inside

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a stolen SUV in which three small children were left in a running vehicle outside a school in Brooklyn. 

    The suspect took off in a white 2005 Acura MDC SUV with Pennsylvania plate KSG 1481 just before 5 p.m. on a street in Canarsie. There were three children, ages 1, 2 and 8, inside the car, police said.

    The car was last seen heading southbound on East 81st Street. 

    Police initially called the incident a carjacking but later clarified the car had been left running, unabandoned, and wasn't taken by force. The driver of the car had run into a store and left this kids inside; it's unclear if the person was a parent. 

    The store was near a school, IS 68. 

    NYPD was on the scene investigating. 

