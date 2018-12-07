Police say there has been a carjacking with three children in the car in Carnarsie, Brooklyn. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are searching for a stolen SUV in which three small children were left in a running vehicle outside a school in Brooklyn.

The suspect took off in a white 2005 Acura MDC SUV with Pennsylvania plate KSG 1481 just before 5 p.m. on a street in Canarsie. There were three children, ages 1, 2 and 8, inside the car, police said.

The car was last seen heading southbound on East 81st Street.

Police initially called the incident a carjacking but later clarified the car had been left running, unabandoned, and wasn't taken by force. The driver of the car had run into a store and left this kids inside; it's unclear if the person was a parent.

The store was near a school, IS 68.

NYPD was on the scene investigating.