New York Cafe Serves Cannabis-Infused Coffee

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn café is now serving up legally cannabis-infused coffee at its shop, according to Time Out

    • Caffeine Underground in Bushwick has partnered up with Flower Power Coffee Co. to provide cannabidiol (CBD) with your coffee order

    • The legal substance is not known to have the same psychoactive effects as THC, but rather a calming effect

    When fall comes around, many coffee drinkers know that pumpkin spice drinks are on their way. Many coffee shops offer different flavors and infusions throughout the year, but a cannabis-infused caffeinated concoction is not a common menu item served at all cafes.

    Time Out reports that a Brooklyn café is legally serving up cannabis-infused coffee at its shop.

    Caffeine Underground in Bushwick has partnered up with Flower Power Coffee Co. to provide cannabidiol (CBD), an element found in cannabis, with your coffee order.

    According to Time Out, the legal substance is not known to have the same psychoactive effects as THC, another chemical element found in cannabis, but it does induce a calming effect — a rarity for caffeinated drinks.

