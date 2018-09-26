Police released a new video that shows three people inside the Bushwick Houses at the time two neighbors were murdered there. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Basil Gray, 54, was found dead inside the Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn back in May, two days after his neighbor was discovered deceased there

62-year-old Ana Devalle was found dead inside her apartment with her head shot and her hands bound

On Wednesday, about five months after the duo were killed, the NYPD released new video of three people they want to find in the killings

A new clue has emerged in the mysterious deaths of two Brooklyn neighbors found dead days apart, a gruesome murder case that has gone unsolved for nearly five months.

The NYPD released new surveillance footage, which appears to have been shot behind a door through a security-fish-eye peephole, that shows three people inside the Bushwick Houses back in May, right around the time Basil Gray, 54, and his neighbor, 62-year-old Ana Devalle, were found dead there.

Gray was found dead with several gunshot wounds to his torso two days after Devalle's body was discovered with her head shot and hands bound, police said back in May.

Family members who hadn't heard from Gray in days found him on the floor unconscious when they came to check on him, the NYPD said.

Police are still trying to determine if there was any relationship between Gray and Devalle besides their proximity as neighbors.

A "small amount" of money was missing from Devalle's apartment at the time, but investigators had not yet determined whether robbery was a motive, cops said. There was no forced entry into either apartment.

Investigators urged witnesses to come forward with tips that may lead arrests.

