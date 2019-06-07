Brooklyn Building in Mid-Collapse Forces Families From Their Homes - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Brooklyn Building in Mid-Collapse Forces Families From Their Homes

The building has been inhabitable since April 2018, and was earmarked for destruction in December when inspectors noticed the house was starting to lean

By Ray Villeda

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Partial Building Collapse Chases Residents From Homes

    An abandoned Brooklyn building started to collapse Thursday, forcing those who live nearby to evacuate their home. The building has been marked for destruction since December 2018. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn house started collapsing Thursday, leaning dangerously to the right and near another building — forcing families from their homes

    • The building has been inhabitable since April 2018, and was earmarked for destruction in December

    • The more than 100-year-old building likely fell because of age and exposure to the elements, with no one looking after it for years

    A Brooklyn house started collapsing Thursday afternoon, leaning dangerously to the right and near another building — forcing families from their homes.

    The house on Logan Street in East New York began to fall Thursday afternoon, with firefighters going door to door evacuating neighbors. Those families, including more than 20 people, are being assisted by the Red Cross in finding a place to stay for the night.

    The building has been inhabitable since April 2018, and was earmarked for destruction in December when inspectors noticed the house was starting to lean. The Department of Buildings was in the process of getting permits to demolish it, when it started to crumble on its own.

    The more than 100-year-old building likely fell because of age and exposure to the elements, with no one looking after it for years, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante.

    Top News Photos: Trump Honors Veterans on D-Day 75

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Trump Honors Veterans on D-Day 75, and More
    Ian Langsdon/AFP/Getty Images

    A DOB inspector is scheduled to inspect the building and the property Friday, when it is expected to be demolished.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us