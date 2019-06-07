An abandoned Brooklyn building started to collapse Thursday, forcing those who live nearby to evacuate their home. The building has been marked for destruction since December 2018. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

A Brooklyn house started collapsing Thursday afternoon, leaning dangerously to the right and near another building — forcing families from their homes.

The house on Logan Street in East New York began to fall Thursday afternoon, with firefighters going door to door evacuating neighbors. Those families, including more than 20 people, are being assisted by the Red Cross in finding a place to stay for the night.

The building has been inhabitable since April 2018, and was earmarked for destruction in December when inspectors noticed the house was starting to lean. The Department of Buildings was in the process of getting permits to demolish it, when it started to crumble on its own.

The more than 100-year-old building likely fell because of age and exposure to the elements, with no one looking after it for years, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante.

A DOB inspector is scheduled to inspect the building and the property Friday, when it is expected to be demolished.