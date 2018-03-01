Random Debris Falling Off Manhattan Bridge Prompts Partial Closure of Brooklyn Bridge Park - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Fierce Nor'easter Coming -- What to Expect
logo_nyc_2x

Random Debris Falling Off Manhattan Bridge Prompts Partial Closure of Brooklyn Bridge Park

The area that will be closed is bordered by Plymouth Street and the East River, and includes a dog run, climbing wall and park paths

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Random Debris Falling Off Manhattan Bridge Prompts Partial Closure of Brooklyn Bridge Park
    Getty Images

    What to Know

    • A section of Brooklyn Bridge Park directly below the Manhattan Bridge has been temporarily shut down because of debris falling

    • In May, a chunk of steel plunged from the Manhattan Bridge and nearly hit customers of an open rock climbing area; days letter, a screw fell

    • The area that will be closed is bordered by Plymouth Street and the East River, and includes a dog run, climbing wall and park paths

    A section of Brooklyn Bridge Park directly below the Manhattan Bridge has been temporarily shut down because of "isolated incidents of materials falling" from the span, the president of the park announced Thursday. 

    The area that will be closed is bordered by Plymouth Street and the East River, and includes a dog run, climbing wall and park paths.

    In May, a chunk of steel plunged from the Manhattan Bridge and nearly hit customers of that open rock climbing area. Days later, a screw fell, according to the Brooklyn Paper. No one was hurt in either case.

    Given those rare cases, Brooklyn Bridge Park President Eric Landau said, "We believe that this temporary closure is prudent out of an abundance of caution."

    Top News Photos: Church's 'Blessing' Ceremony Features AR15s

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Jacqueline Larma/AP

    Landau said a temporary scaffold would be constructed to limit the length of the closure. That project is expected to be completed in April, at which point the closed portion of the park will reopen. 

    "Over the coming months, Brooklyn Bridge Park will be working with our partners in government to design a long-term solution for this area that both fully protects the public while also meeting the design aesthetic we all have come to know and love in Brooklyn Bridge Park," Landau said.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us