A section of Brooklyn Bridge Park directly below the Manhattan Bridge has been temporarily shut down because of "isolated incidents of materials falling" from the span, the president of the park announced Thursday.

In May, a chunk of steel plunged from the Manhattan Bridge and nearly hit customers of that open rock climbing area. Days later, a screw fell, according to the Brooklyn Paper. No one was hurt in either case.

Given those rare cases, Brooklyn Bridge Park President Eric Landau said, "We believe that this temporary closure is prudent out of an abundance of caution."

Landau said a temporary scaffold would be constructed to limit the length of the closure. That project is expected to be completed in April, at which point the closed portion of the park will reopen.

"Over the coming months, Brooklyn Bridge Park will be working with our partners in government to design a long-term solution for this area that both fully protects the public while also meeting the design aesthetic we all have come to know and love in Brooklyn Bridge Park," Landau said.

