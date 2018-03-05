Police say the man arrested in the shooting of an 8-year-girl in Brooklyn did not do it and the manhunt is back at square one. Michael George reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018)

What to Know An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet Monday outside a Popeye's in Brooklyn, authorities say

Police arrested a 27-year-old man after the shooting, but authorities dropped the charges later on Tuesday

The girl was conscious and spoke to officers as they took her to an area hospital; she is listed in stable condition

A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after an 8-year-old girl in a van was shot in the back of the head outside a fast-food restaurant in Brooklyn late last month.

Authorities said the Brooklyn teen, who isn't being named because he is a minor, was cuffed Monday after an argument outside a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen led to gunfire on Feb. 26. A bullet flew into the van the girl was riding in and struck her in the head, though she wasn't seriously injured.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder, attempted criminally negligent homicide, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.

Police had said they were looking for five men in their late teens or early 20s in the shooting, but it's not clear if the others are still being sought.

Popeye's Argument in NYC Leads to Girl Being Shot in Head

An 8-year-old girl riding in a van in Brooklyn was shot in the back of the head when someone arguing at a restaurant accidentally fired into the vehicle, police say. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

Last week, police also arrested another man but later determined he wasn't involved.