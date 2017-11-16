Two men have been arrested on murder charges after authorities said they shot and killed two mothers in July. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two men have been arrested on murder charges after authorities said they shot and killed two mothers while firing into a crowd of people at a Brooklyn housing complex in July.

Police on Thursday announced that both Anthony Alexander, 18, and Nazir Saunders, 20, had been cuffed in the shooting at the Stuyvesant Garden Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant on July 12 that left 21-year-old Chynna Battle and 29-year-old Shaqwanda Sealy dead.

It's not clear where the men were arrested or if they have attorneys who could comment on their behalf. It's also unclear if the men had any connection to Battle or Sealy. As Alexander was being led away in handcuffs he mumbled "I'm innocent." Saunders remained quiet.

Authorities said earlier this year that the women were sitting with other people in the courtyard of the complex when two men walked up and opened fire without provocation.

Vigil Underway for Two Women Killed in Brooklyn

Two women were randomly killed in a shooting in Brooklyn.

"People were running, screaming, yelling, crying, and all I could do was just look out my window," Janasha Perry, a resident in the complex, told News 4 in July.

Battle's aunt told News 4 at the time that the family believed the shooter was targeting someone else. She said video posted by Battle shows the women were hanging out and playing cards just hours before the shooting.



Battle left behind a 3-year-old daughter, according to her stepmother, Sandra Burton. Her aunt described Battle as funny, smart and loving, beloved by everyone who knew her. Burton said whoever fired the shot or shots that killed her stepdaughter turned her world upside down.

"I have no forgiveness in my heart right now," she said.