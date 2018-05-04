Police say a Brooklyn infant died at the hospital after being found unconscious and unresponsive at his home Friday afternoon.

The 5-month-old boy, Akeem Hayes, was transported from his apartment on MacDonough Street to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Law enforcement sources say no criminality is suspected and that it's believed to be a tragic accident: the father may have rolled over and crushed the baby, they said.