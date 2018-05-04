Brooklyn Baby Dead; Dad May Have Rolled on Top of Him: Sources - NBC New York
Brooklyn Baby Dead; Dad May Have Rolled on Top of Him: Sources

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Police say a Brooklyn infant died at the hospital after being found unconscious and unresponsive at his home Friday afternoon. 

    The 5-month-old boy, Akeem Hayes, was transported from his apartment on MacDonough Street to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

    An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

    Law enforcement sources say no criminality is suspected and that it's believed to be a tragic accident: the father may have rolled over and crushed the baby, they said. 

