Twitter Eats ‘Brooklyn BBQ’ Alive

This Brooklyn eatery has been named one of the best barbecue joints in America.

Brooklyn Spot Named in Thrillist Best BBQ Joints in America

What to Know "Brooklyn BBQ" was trending on Twitter Sunday for all the wrong reasons

Hundreds of users unloaded on an underwhelming photo of meat and sides

Twitter wasn't convinced Brooklyn barbecue is "taking over the world"

Twitter users rallied Sunday in a rare show of unity to express their aversion to a photo of so-called “Brooklyn BBQ.”

The photo of skimpy brisket, miniature pickles, baby buns and a beer was posted to the Twitter page of Vice Magazine’s MUNCHIES site Sunday morning.

“Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?” the post reads.





Reaction to the photo was swift and ruthless, and by Sunday afternoon “Brooklyn BBQ” was trending on the social media site for all the wrong reasons.

Some people compared the meal to prison food, while others couldn’t help notice a resemblance to the now-infamous Tide Pods.

Either way, this “Brooklyn BBQ” was most definitely roasted.



