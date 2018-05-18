A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash during a chase between two drivers in the Bronx Friday, police say.

A 46-year-old man was driving northbound on the Grand Concourse from East 173rd Street when he hit a parked car and a car with a driver in it, then tried to flee the scene, police said.

The driver who was hit followed the getaway driver, chasing him until the first driver hit three more parked cars and another occupied vehicle, police said.

One of the parked cars was pushed into the pedestrian as she was walking. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.