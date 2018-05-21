Raging Fire Engulfs NYC Home, Spreads to Second Next Door - NBC New York
Raging Fire Engulfs NYC Home, Spreads to Second Next Door

Published 2 hours ago

    Chopper 4

    A raging fire chewed through at least two buildings in the Bronx early Monday, sending flames and smoke into the air.

    The flames broke out inside a house on Anthony Avenue in Tremont just before 6 a.m., fire officials said. The blaze quickly engulfed a second home next door.

    More than 100 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire, which was still burning around 6:45 a.m.

    Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed thick smoke and heavy flames spitting out of the top floor on the home.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze nor if there were any injuries reported.

