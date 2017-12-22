Bronx Teacher Arrested for Sexting, Groping Student: Police

A Bronx teacher was arrested for allegedly persuading a 12-year-old student to send him photos and videos of herself naked, police say.

Ryan Evans, 28, is also accused sending the girl videos of his genitals and of kissing and groping her while meeting with her after school this week at the 161 Street - Yankee Stadium subway station.

Evans was arrested on a number of charges, including acting in a manner injurious to a child, sex abuse and promoting child pornography.

It wasn't immediately known what school he was a teacher at or if he had an attorney.