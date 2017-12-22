Bronx Teacher Arrested for Sexting, Groping Student: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Bronx Teacher Arrested for Sexting, Groping Student: Police

Published at 9:12 AM EST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated at 2:39 PM EST on Dec 22, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet Four Inspiring Kids Tackling Cancer
    NBC 4 New York

    A Bronx teacher was arrested for allegedly persuading a 12-year-old student to send him photos and videos of herself naked, police say.

    Ryan Evans, 28, is also accused sending the girl videos of his genitals and of kissing and groping her while meeting with her after school this week at the 161 Street - Yankee Stadium subway station.

    Evans was arrested on a number of charges, including acting in a manner injurious to a child, sex abuse and promoting child pornography.

    It wasn't immediately known what school he was a teacher at or if he had an attorney. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Provided

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us