Man Indicted in Deadly Subway Shooting of Bronx Dad as 5-Year-Old Son Watched - NBC New York
Man Indicted in Deadly Subway Shooting of Bronx Dad as 5-Year-Old Son Watched

The victim, James Cubille, was gunned down in front of his 5-year-old son and his ex-girlfriend, the child's mother

Published 5 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man who allegedly shot another man to death inside a New York City subway station has been indicted, prosecutors say

    • The shooting happened inside the B and D subway station at East 167th Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Oct. 4

    • The victim, James Cubille, was gunned down in front of his 5-year-old son and his ex-girlfriend, the child's mother

    A Bronx man has been indicted on murder and other charges for allegedly shooting another man to death inside a city subway station -- right in front of the victim's 5-year-old son, prosecutors say.

    Rafael Hollis, 29, was initially arrested last month in the deadly shooting of 24-year-old James Cubille, who was found shot in the stomach inside the B and D subway station, on the corner of East 167th Street and Grand Concourse, when officers responded to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. 

    Prosecutors say Cubille had been there to meet up with his ex-girlfriend to pick up his son when Hollis also showed up and started arguing with Cubille. Hollis then allegedly took out a gun and shot the father in the torso -- both in front of the young boy and the boy's mother. Cubille was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

    Hollis fled the scene and surrendered to authorities two days later. In addition to a murder charge, he's accused of manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He has been remanded. Information on his attorney wasn't immediately clear. 

    "The defendant allegedly shot the victim in front of his 5-year-old-son and multiple commuters who were at the subway station at the time," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. "We will pursue justice for the victim’s loved ones, especially the young boy who lost his father in such an awful way."

