Popeye's Worker Attacked While Taking Out the Trash: NYPD

What to Know A Popeye's worker taking out the trash was attacked earlier in the month by two suspect, the NYPD says

The beating happened in West Farms on 174th Street on Dec. 3

The duo fled the area and no arrests have been made; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

Cops are on the hunt for two ruthless attackers they say beat up a restaurant worker in the Bronx as he was taking out the trash.

The NYPD says the violence unfolded at a Popeye’s on Dec. 3 at around 4:30 p.m. on 174th Street in West Farms where two men ran up on the fast food employee and started throwing punches. The attack was unprovoked, according to police.

The blows caused the man to fall, suffering from cuts and bruises, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The duo fled the area and no arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.