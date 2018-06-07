Shooter Fires Into NYC Playground, Hitting 2: NYPD - NBC New York
Shooter Fires Into NYC Playground, Hitting 2: NYPD

Published 3 hours ago

    Two people, including an innocent 13-year-old bystander, were shot at a Bronx playground Thursday evening, police say. 

    The shooter jumped out of a black van outside Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue and 166th Street in Highbridge at around 5:30 p.m., and fired several shots into the park, according to police. 

    The apparent target was a 24-year-old who was hit in the leg, police said. The young bystander was sht in the arm.

    Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they were listed in serious but stable condition. 

    No arrest has been made. Police are continuing to investigate. 

