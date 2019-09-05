A heartbreaking discovery of two toddlers found dead is now considered a homicide, police say. Ray Villeda reports.

The mother of toddler siblings who died minutes apart after being put to bed in their Bronx home in 2017 has been indicted on manslaughter and assault charges.

Jade Spencer was arraigned Thursday on six counts of first-degree manslaughter, six counts of second-degree manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault in Bronx Supreme Court.

The 33-year-old Spencer was arrested in Auguest in her home in Bloomfield, New Jersey, two years after the medical examiner ruled both 2-year-old Olivia Gee and her 3-year-old brother Micha Gee's deaths as homicides.

Between July 8, 2017 and July 10, 2017, prosecutors allege that Spencer beat her children multiple times at their home adjacent to Van Cortlandt Park, according to an investigation.

On July 10, Spencer and her boyfriend called 911 when they found little Olivia and Micha unconscious and unresponsive after putting them to bed. An autopsy report showed that the toddlers had bled to death from internal injuries following an apparent beating to the torso.

The two young children each had a liver injury inflicted on them the night before, when Spencer was allegedly the sole caretaker.

Spencer was so distraught she had to be hospitalized after their deaths.

The boyfriend was interviewed at the time of Spencer's arrest by police and released, according to a law enforcement source. He had asked for a lawyer.

Information regarding a lawyer for Spencer was not immediately available.