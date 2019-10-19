What to Know
Police arrested a Bronx man for allegedly biting an FDNY EMT inside of an ambulance late Friday.
Thomas Wright, 32, was charged with assault and harassment, the NYPD said.
Police say Wright bit a 20-year-old EMT in the shoulder near Jerome Avenue and 175th Street.
The EMT was transporting the patient to Lincoln Hospital at the time of the assault, police said. The NYPD said the EMT did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Assaulting an EMT is a felony in New York and is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Attorney information for Wright was not immediately known.