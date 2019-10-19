What to Know Police arrested a Bronx man for allegedly biting an FDNY EMT inside of an ambulance late Friday

The EMT was transporting the patient to Lincoln Hospital at the time of the assault, police said

Thomas Wright, 32, was charged with assault and harassment, the NYPD said

Police arrested a Bronx man for allegedly biting an FDNY EMT inside of an ambulance late Friday.

Thomas Wright, 32, was charged with assault and harassment, the NYPD said.

Police say Wright bit a 20-year-old EMT in the shoulder near Jerome Avenue and 175th Street.

The EMT was transporting the patient to Lincoln Hospital at the time of the assault, police said. The NYPD said the EMT did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Bronx Man Arrested for Assaulting EMT

In the Bronx, police arrested a man who allegedly bit an FDNY EMT in the shoulder. (Published 2 hours ago)

Assaulting an EMT is a felony in New York and is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Attorney information for Wright was not immediately known.