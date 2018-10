Two girls were severely burned in a chemistry experiment gone wrong at their Bronx high school Friday, according to fire officials.

The two students were trying to make a carbon sugar snake during chemistry class at the High School for Violin and Dance on Friday afternoon when alcohol vapors ignited, according to FDNY assistant chief Joe Woznica.

The two girls had third-degree burns on their faces, bodies and arms, Woznica said.

It's not clear what caused the vapors to catch fire.